ACC looking into DNCC insecticide purchase
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2019 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 03:44 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission is checking whether Dhaka North City Corporation resorted to irregularities in purchase of mosquito repellants amid a push to buy new insecticides to tackle a dengue outbreak.
The anti-graft agency brought papers related to insecticide purchase in past four years from the DNCC office on Sunday.
It will publish a report on the findings later, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.
A team headed by ACC Director Rashedul Islam conducted a drive following a complaint that a syndicate was purchasing ineffective mosquito killers to save money and put it in their pockets.
Dhaka City Corporation workers spray mosquito repellents in front of Ananda Cinema Hall at Farmgate in Dhaka on Saturday after the launch of a dengue awareness campaign. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
A firm called Limit Agro Products had been the sole supplier of DNCC’s insecticides, but the city corporation blacklisted it in July after assigning another supplier, ‘Nicon Limited’, in January.
Products supplied by Limit failed three tests carried out to see if they kill mosquitoes.
