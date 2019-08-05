ACC looking into DNCC insecticide purchase

The anti-graft agency brought papers related to insecticide purchase in past four years from the DNCC office on Sunday.

It will publish a report on the findings later, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

A team headed by ACC Director Rashedul Islam conducted a drive following a complaint that a syndicate was purchasing ineffective mosquito killers to save money and put it in their pockets.

Dhaka City Corporation workers spray mosquito repellents in front of Ananda Cinema Hall at Farmgate in Dhaka on Saturday after the launch of a dengue awareness campaign. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Pranab said the ACC found that the DNCC has been importing insecticides following results of tests by the government Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research on only Culex mosquitoes, not Aedes agypti, a species that carries dengue virus.

A firm called Limit Agro Products had been the sole supplier of DNCC’s insecticides, but the city corporation blacklisted it in July after assigning another supplier, ‘Nicon Limited’, in January.

Products supplied by Limit failed three tests carried out to see if they kill mosquitoes.