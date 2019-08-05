Home > Bangladesh

2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records 

   Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Aug 2019 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 04:05 PM BdST

A record number of new dengue patients has been hospitalised in the 24 hours to Monday morning in Bangladesh.

As many as 2,065 new dengue patients were hospitalised to hospitals across the country from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, surpassing previous daily records, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

Earlier on Aug 1, the highest number of dengue patients in a day was recorded at 1,712. The number of patients jumped again on Sunday after a drop over the past two days.

More to follow

