Young woman dies from dengue at Dhaka hospital

The 20-year-old woman, identified only as Shanta, died at Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital at Zigatola around 4:30pm on Sunday, a doctor at the hospital’s emergency department told bdnews24.com.

Shanta was critically ill when she was admitted to the hospital with dengue fever on Saturday, the doctor said.

The bout of dengue this year has turned to an appellant outbreak after a relative lull in past few years.

A record number of over 24,800 dengue patients have received treatment in hospitals across the country so far this year with the capital emerging as the epicentre in the beginning of monsoon.

The government has put the death toll from dengue this year at 18, but media reports suggest the number crossed 50 about a week ago while doctors and hospital authorities are struggling to treat and accommodate the huge number of dengue patients that is rising by hundreds daily.

The wife of an additional inspector general of police died from dengue at the Square Hospital in Dhaka earlier on Sunday.