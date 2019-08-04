Home > Bangladesh

Three killed in bus-autorickshaw collision in Tangail

  Tangail Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Aug 2019 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 02:36 PM BdST

Three people have been killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Tangail's Mirzapur. 

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 9:45am on Sunday, said Mosharraf Hossain, chief of the local police station.
 
More to follow

