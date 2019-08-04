Three die as bus hits autorickshaw in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 03:11 PM BdST
Three people have been killed after a bus crashed into an autorickshaw in Tangail's Mirzapur.
The dead were the passengers of the autorickshaw.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 9:45am on Sunday, said Mosharraf Hossain, chief of the local police station.
The dead have been identified as Jahangir, his wife Taslima and autorickshaw driver Shafiful Islam. Jahangir’s five-year-old son, Bijoy, suffered injuries.
The bus travelling to Tangail from Gazipur collided with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, said the OC.
