Three die as bus hits autorickshaw in Tangail

The dead were the passengers of the autorickshaw.



The incident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 9:45am on Sunday, said Mosharraf Hossain, chief of the local police station.



The dead have been identified as Jahangir, his wife Taslima and autorickshaw driver Shafiful Islam. Jahangir’s five-year-old son, Bijoy, suffered injuries.



The bus travelling to Tangail from Gazipur collided with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, said the OC.