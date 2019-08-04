Three arrested over yaba trafficking in Chattogram
Mithun Chowdhury, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 11:34 AM BdST
Three people have been arrested in Chattogram city over yaba trafficking, according to detective police.
Md Niaz Uddin, 25, and Ayub Ali, 42, were arrested from Sholoshohor residential area of the city on Friday night. Based on the information provided by them, police arrested Md Selim, 32, from North
Salimpur Bangla Bazar area of Sitakunda Upazila on Saturday morning.
Police have identified all three men to be Rohingyas, who had arrived in Bangladesh from Myanmar at different times.
A shopping bag carried by Niaz was found to contain 15,200 yaba pills.
They are part of an organised yaba trading ring and they have admitted to trafficking drugs to Dhaka, Chattogram, Jhenaidah and Magura areas at different times in the past, said Inspector Elias.
They bought yaba from a Rohingya named Kala Mohammad, 40, from Cox’s Bazar, he said.
“Under the guidance and financing of businessman Md Alam, alias Alam Soudagar, 50, from Reazuddin Bazar, they brought the yabas to the city for sale.”
Niaz Uddin, Ayub Ali, Md Selim, Hanif, Kala Mohammed and Alam Saudagar have been charged under section 36 (1) of the Drug Control Act 2018.
An operation is underway to arrest Hanif, Kala Mohammed and Alam Saudagar, said detectives.
