PM Hasina will return home from London on Thursday

She will start for Dhaka on Wednesday night concluding his official visit to the UK and eye treatment, Awami League Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will arrive in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon with Hasina on board, her Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher said.

Hasina travelled to the UK on July 19 and took part in a conference of Bangladeshi envoys serving in Europe.

She also underwent eye treatment in the British capital at the advice of doctors.