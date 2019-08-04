Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina will return home from London on Thursday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Aug 2019 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 01:42 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is returning home from London on Thursday.

She will start for Dhaka on Wednesday night concluding his official visit to the UK and eye treatment, Awami League Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will arrive in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon with Hasina on board, her Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher said.

Hasina travelled to the UK on July 19 and took part in a conference of Bangladeshi envoys serving in Europe.

She also underwent eye treatment in the British capital at the advice of doctors.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

PM will return home on Thursday

Mayors still divided over dengue

Won’t be driven by emotions: Mayor

Leave of city corporation officials scrapped

Separated twins recovering at CMH

Three die in Cox's Bazar ‘shootout’

Dengue patients top 21,000

Dengue: Quader urges all to have patience

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.