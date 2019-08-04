PM Hasina to visit India in Oct
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 06:13 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to New Delhi in October in her first visit to India after coming to power for the third consecutive term.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the planned visit while talking to reporters in his office on Sunday.
The agenda will be discussed during the upcoming visit by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Aug 20-21.
Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of their relations. Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, 68 of them in the last three years alone. The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues has been solved. But the equitable share of the Teesta river water still remains unresolved.
The foreign minister, however, could not give any new information about the Teesta deal.
During his last meeting with Jaishankar they discussed the issue. Momen said: “He [Jaishankar] told me it’s out of the central government's control.” That indicated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resistance.
Asked whether it is possible to complete the deal during the visit, the foreign minister replied: “I can’t say.”
He, however, said, “We have warm relations and both governments are committed to resolving the issues.”
Momen also said that they are discussing the sharing of all common 54 rivers between the countries.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die as bus hits autorickshaw in Tangail
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Three arrested over yaba trafficking in Chattogram
- Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’
- PM Hasina will return home from London on Thursday
- Mayor Khokon says he won’t be driven by emotions in anti-dengue steps
- Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use
- Separated twins recovering at Dhaka hospital after marathon surgery
- Bangladesh scraps leave of Dhaka city corporation officials to combat dengue
- Chattogram police to use drones to monitor cattle markets for the first time
Most Read
- Dhaka mayors still divided over insecticide use, other dengue issues
- El Paso shooting: 20 people are dead in Massacre at Walmart
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Indian man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins $4m
- Dengue is on the rise outside Dhaka, govt updates deaths to 18
- Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
- Bangladesh scraps leave of Dhaka city corporation officials to combat dengue
- Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’
- 10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA