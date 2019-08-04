Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina to visit India in Oct

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Aug 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 06:13 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to New Delhi in October in her first visit to India after coming to power for the third consecutive term.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the planned visit while talking to reporters in his office on Sunday.

The agenda will be discussed during the upcoming visit by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Aug 20-21.

Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of their relations. Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, 68 of them in the last three years alone. The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues has been solved. But the equitable share of the Teesta river water still remains unresolved.

The foreign minister, however, could not give any new information about the Teesta deal.

During his last meeting with Jaishankar they discussed the issue. Momen said: “He [Jaishankar] told me it’s out of the central government's control.” That indicated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resistance.

Asked whether it is possible to complete the deal during the visit, the foreign minister replied: “I can’t say.”

He, however, said, “We have warm relations and both governments are committed to resolving the issues.”

Momen also said that they are discussing the sharing of all common 54 rivers between the countries.

