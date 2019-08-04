Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 03:03 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her determination to build a Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.
"I've nothing to gain personally. Now my only aim is to materialise the ideals of Bangabandhu based on which he liberated the country," she told a gathering of Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK at the Central Hall in London on Saturday.
Noting that she lost her father Bangabandhu and most other members of the family in the Aug 15, 1975 massacre, Hasina said she was not afraid of death for working for Bangladesh.
The prime minister recalled the contributions of expatriate Bangladeshis to the country's economic development as well as their role in different democratic movements.
She urged them to invest now in a bigger way to help establish a developed and prosperous nation.
To tackle the dengue outbreak, she said, the Awami League activists were working along with the authorities, she said.
She also alerted the expatriates about rumours spreading on social media recently.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina will return home from London on Thursday
- Mayor Khokon says he won’t be driven by emotions in anti-dengue steps
- Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use
- Separated twins recovering at Dhaka hospital after marathon surgery
- Bangladesh scraps leave of Dhaka city corporation officials to combat dengue
- Chattogram police to use drones to monitor cattle markets for the first time
- Three die in alleged shootout with police in Cox's Bazar
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Quader calls for patience as dengue turns into a nationwide crisis
Most Read
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
- Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
- Now Khaleda isn’t getting even as much respect as Pakistani forces showed her: Oli
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Dhaka mayors still divided over insecticide use, other dengue issues
- Bangladesh races to contain dengue outside epicentre Dhaka before Eid exodus
- Can the millennials save Playboy?
- Doctors extract 526 teeth from Indian boy