Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’

"I've nothing to gain personally. Now my only aim is to materialise the ideals of Bangabandhu based on which he liberated the country," she told a gathering of Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK at the Central Hall in London on Saturday.

Noting that she lost her father Bangabandhu and most other members of the family in the Aug 15, 1975 massacre, Hasina said she was not afraid of death for working for Bangladesh.

The ruling Awami League’s UK chapter organised the event marking National Mourning Day. The participants observed a minute of silence to commemorate Bangabandhu and other victims of the carnage.

The prime minister recalled the contributions of expatriate Bangladeshis to the country's economic development as well as their role in different democratic movements.

She urged them to invest now in a bigger way to help establish a developed and prosperous nation.

The prime minister also spoke about current issues related to Bangladesh.

To tackle the dengue outbreak, she said, the Awami League activists were working along with the authorities, she said.

She also alerted the expatriates about rumours spreading on social media recently.