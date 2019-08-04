Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion

"I didn't get any letter," Momen said when asked whether he received any formal proposal on the issue from India.

Asked whether it’s possible to allocate land for India’s airport expansion if he gets the letter, the foreign minister replied: "I don't have any idea. Nobody approached me.”

According to media reports, India wants a piece of land in Brahmanbaria to expand the Agartala airport to make it the third international airport in India’s northeastern region.