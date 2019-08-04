Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 06:50 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that he has no idea about India's proposal to expand the Agartala airport using Bangladesh territory, as reported by some newspapers.
"I didn't get any letter," Momen said when asked whether he received any formal proposal on the issue from India.
Asked whether it’s possible to allocate land for India’s airport expansion if he gets the letter, the foreign minister replied: "I don't have any idea. Nobody approached me.”
According to media reports, India wants a piece of land in Brahmanbaria to expand the Agartala airport to make it the third international airport in India’s northeastern region.
