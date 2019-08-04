Bus services from Chattogram to restart after halt over fines
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 10:49 PM BdST
Bus operators have lifted a suspension on services from Chattogram to the rest of Bangladesh in a retaliatory action after they were fined for charging travellers extra fare ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
The Inter-district Bus Owners Association announced the decision after a meeting with the authorities following a brief service halt on Sunday night.
Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain agreed in the meeting that the transporters would not be “harassed” before Eid, the association’s General Secretary Kafil Uddin Ahmed said.
Kafil, earlier while announcing the halt, alleged the authorities had fined different transport companies “unfairly” though these were selling tickets below government-fixed rates for Eid travel.
Earlier in the day, a mobile court of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA fined Hanif Paribahan Tk 20,000, and CDMA Travels and Nabila Paribahan Tk 10,000 each.
The authorities received specific complaints and found those true in the drive on the bus counters at BTRC bend, Alongkar bend and Bhatiari, according to Magistrate SM Manzurul Haque.
Operators halt bus services from Chattogram after fines for extra Eid fare
The transport companies were taking extra money from the passengers through the prices were shown below the rates set by government, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Operators halt bus services from Chattogram after fines for extra Eid fare
- Young woman dies from dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Bangladesh records 1,870 new dengue patients as daily admission rate rises by hundreds
- Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion
- India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again
- PM Hasina to visit India in Oct
- Three die as bus hits autorickshaw in Tangail
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Three arrested over yaba trafficking in Chattogram
- Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’
Most Read
- Dhaka mayors still divided over insecticide use, other dengue issues
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- El Paso shooting: 20 people are dead in Massacre at Walmart
- Indian man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins $4m
- 10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA
- Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- PM Hasina will return home from London on Thursday
- Minutes before El Paso killing, hate-filled manifesto appears online
- Bangladesh garment entrepreneurs’ body accuses Accord of working alone in breach of deal