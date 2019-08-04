Bus services from Chattogram to restart after halt over fines

The Inter-district Bus Owners Association announced the decision after a meeting with the authorities following a brief service halt on Sunday night.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain agreed in the meeting that the transporters would not be “harassed” before Eid, the association’s General Secretary Kafil Uddin Ahmed said.

Kafil, earlier while announcing the halt, alleged the authorities had fined different transport companies “unfairly” though these were selling tickets below government-fixed rates for Eid travel.

“We never want to halt bus operations considering the public sufferings…We want the scope for selling tickets at fair prices. Buses will start leaving (Chattogram) once we get it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a mobile court of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA fined Hanif Paribahan Tk 20,000, and CDMA Travels and Nabila Paribahan Tk 10,000 each.

The authorities received specific complaints and found those true in the drive on the bus counters at BTRC bend, Alongkar bend and Bhatiari, according to Magistrate SM Manzurul Haque.

The transport companies were taking extra money from the passengers through the prices were shown below the rates set by government, he said.