Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Aug 2019 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 02:03 PM BdST

Syeda Akhter, wife of Additional Inspector General of Police Shahabuddin Qureshi, has died from dengue at the age of 54 amid an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.  

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital in Dhaka around 11:30am on Sunday.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Sohel Rana confirmed the death to bdnews24.com.

The total number of dengue patients admitted to different hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Saturday morning was 1,649.

The new cases have put the number of people diagnosed with dengue at 22,919 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The directorate says the death toll in dengue this year has increased to 18, though the media already reported more than 50 fatal cases. 

On Saturday, 6,858 dengue patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across Bangladesh, including 2,381 outside Dhaka.

