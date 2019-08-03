Three die in alleged shootout with police in Cox's Bazar

The shootout took place at Upazila's Nurullah Ghona hilly area around 3am on Saturday, said Pradip Kumar Das, chief of Teknaf Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Junayed, Mohammad Ayub and Mehedi Hassan. They were known as 'robbers' and named in several cases with various police stations in Cox's Bazar.

“A police team conducted an operation in Nurullah hilly area after receiving information that a gang of 10/12 robbers, led by ring leader Abdul Hakim, was preparing to commit crimes. Criminals opened fire on police which forced them to retaliate," OC Pradip said.

“Bullet-ridden Junayed, Ayub, Mehedi and Mostak were rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared the three among four dead.

Four police personnel were also injured in the gunfight, the OC said adding that seven shotguns, 25 bullets and five machetes were recovered from the scene.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old drug peddler, Imran Molla, who hailed from Kalkini Upazila in Madaripur, was killed in an alleged gunfight between rivals on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road in Dargah Para area on Saturday.

'Police personnel had spotted an autorickshaw nearby the scene of gunfight. They rushed to the spot and seized two people when they were fleeing after shot a man. Later the injured was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, OC Pradip said.

The detainees have been identified as Saifuddin Khaled, 38, and Mohammad Siddique, 27.