Separated twins recovering at Dhaka hospital after marathon surgery

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Aug 2019 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 08:41 PM BdST

Bangladeshi and Hungarian surgeons in a historic move have tied up and performed a marathon 33-hour surgery to separate skulls and brains of conjoined twins – Rabeya and Rokeya - in Dhaka.

They are now recovering at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where the sophisticated surgery was completed on Friday, according to the ISPR, army’s press wing.

The process of this first-of-its-kind surgery in Bangladesh began last year at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with the separation of their shared cerebral veins.

They were also flown to Budapest earlier this year for implant of a special, Hungarian-designed system to expand their skin and soft tissue.

The Hungarian team of surgeons from the Action for Defenceless People Foundation (ADPF) was the only one in the world to agree to undertake the task, according to the charity.

Rabeya and Rokeya were born in July 2017 to Rafiqul Islam and Taslima Khatun, both teachers at a government school in the northern district of Pabna.

Prof Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at the DMCH, coordinated their treatment on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions.

Sen told bdnews24.com last year that he knows about only 17 successful surgeries on twins with fused heads in the world. Only five twins have survived, he said.

The Bangladeshi twins were “stable after the final separation,” Andras Csokay, a neurosurgeon with the ADPF, told to international media.

According to ADPF, only a handful of operations to separate twins joined at the head have been successful.

