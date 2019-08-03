Separated twins recovering at Dhaka hospital after marathon surgery
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2019 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 08:41 PM BdST
Bangladeshi and Hungarian surgeons in a historic move have tied up and performed a marathon 33-hour surgery to separate skulls and brains of conjoined twins – Rabeya and Rokeya - in Dhaka.
They are now recovering at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where the sophisticated surgery was completed on Friday, according to the ISPR, army’s press wing.
The process of this first-of-its-kind surgery in Bangladesh began last year at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with the separation of their shared cerebral veins.
They were also flown to Budapest earlier this year for implant of a special, Hungarian-designed system to expand their skin and soft tissue.
The Hungarian team of surgeons from the Action for Defenceless People Foundation (ADPF) was the only one in the world to agree to undertake the task, according to the charity.
Rabeya and Rokeya were born in July 2017 to Rafiqul Islam and Taslima Khatun, both teachers at a government school in the northern district of Pabna.
Prof Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at the DMCH, coordinated their treatment on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions.
Sen told bdnews24.com last year that he knows about only 17 successful surgeries on twins with fused heads in the world. Only five twins have survived, he said.
The Bangladeshi twins were “stable after the final separation,” Andras Csokay, a neurosurgeon with the ADPF, told to international media.
According to ADPF, only a handful of operations to separate twins joined at the head have been successful.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use
- Separated twins recovering at Dhaka hospital after marathon surgery
- Bangladesh scraps leave of Dhaka city corporation officials to combat dengue
- Chattogram police to use drones to monitor cattle markets for the first time
- Three die in alleged shootout with police in Cox's Bazar
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Quader calls for patience as dengue turns into a nationwide crisis
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Gazipur
Most Read
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Now Khaleda isn’t getting even as much respect as Pakistani forces showed her: Oli
- Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
- Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Doctors extract 526 teeth from Indian boy
- Bangladesh races to contain dengue outside epicentre Dhaka before Eid exodus
- Bangladesh services exports post 46pc growth in 2018-19