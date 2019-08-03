Chattogram police to use drones to monitor cattle markets for the first time

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police or CMP will use drones for the first time to monitor the cattle markets in the port city.

"We’ll have a control room in every cattle market. There will also be watchtowers and CC cameras. The new addition is the drone to monitor the cattle markets,” said CMP Commissioner Mahabubor Rahman at a news conference in Chattogram on Saturday.



The necessary measures will be taken to check extortion at cattle markets, he said.



"No-one should try to extort cattle traders in the name of any association or organisation," he warned.



The CMP commissioner said that the bomb disposal units and counter-terrorism departments would be kept 'on standby' along with the assistance of police personnel, intelligence agencies, special branches, NSI and DGFI.



There will be adequate security arrangements in the bus and train stations, and launch terminals for the passengers and cattle traders.