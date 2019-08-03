Bangladesh scraps leave of Dhaka city corporation officials to combat dengue

The order will remain effective until further notice, the Local Government Division said in a notice on Friday.

Officials and employees who have already taken leave will have to return to the workplace within the next 24 hours, according to the notice.

The Local Government Division, city corporations, different ministries, agencies and divisions, and associations have taken widespread programmes to protect the citizens from dengue infections, according to the notice.

"As part of this, several programmes like raising public awareness, destroying the larvae of Aedes mosquito and cleaning the city are being implemented.”

A total of more than 22,000 people have so far been hospitalised. The media, citing different hospitals, has reported over 50 deaths but the Health Directorate confirmed only 14 fatalities so far.