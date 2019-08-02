Home > Bangladesh

Quader calls for patience as dengue turns into a nationwide crisis

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Aug 2019 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 05:27 PM BdST

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has described the prevalence of dengue in the country as a humanitarian crisis.

“Under the circumstances, I’ve urged all to have patience,” he said during an awareness campaign on dengue, conducted by the ruling Awami League on Friday. 

The government is very sincere in combating the dengue menace as it is set to import the effective insecticide to kill mosquitoes following the experts' suggestions, said Quader in response to a query.

A total of 19,513 dengue patients were hospitalised and 14 of them died, according to the government data. The media reported that the death toll crossed 50.

"It's not important what term you are using to describe it; but the reality is that the Aedes mosquito menace has spread across the country. We’ve taken it seriously," he said responding to a question whether the dengue turns into an epidemic.

"I believe it is a humanitarian crisis. People from all walks of life should come forward to fight against it. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people in the country to help prevent dengue and destroy the Aedes mosquitoes’ breeding grounds," said Quader, also the road transport minister.

"The city mayors, the LGRD ministry and the health ministry are making their utmost efforts needed to create awareness on dengue in line with the directive from the prime minister.”

