Quader calls for patience as dengue turns into a nationwide crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2019 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 05:27 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has described the prevalence of dengue in the country as a humanitarian crisis.
“Under the circumstances, I’ve urged all to have patience,” he said during an awareness campaign on dengue, conducted by the ruling Awami League on Friday.
The government is very sincere in combating the dengue menace as it is set to import the effective insecticide to kill mosquitoes following the experts' suggestions, said Quader in response to a query.
A total of 19,513 dengue patients were hospitalised and 14 of them died, according to the government data. The media reported that the death toll crossed 50.
"It's not important what term you are using to describe it; but the reality is that the Aedes mosquito menace has spread across the country. We’ve taken it seriously," he said responding to a question whether the dengue turns into an epidemic.
"I believe it is a humanitarian crisis. People from all walks of life should come forward to fight against it. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people in the country to help prevent dengue and destroy the Aedes mosquitoes’ breeding grounds," said Quader, also the road transport minister.
"The city mayors, the LGRD ministry and the health ministry are making their utmost efforts needed to create awareness on dengue in line with the directive from the prime minister.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Quader calls for patience as dengue turns into a nationwide crisis
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Gazipur
- Fire burns down 70 slum houses in Narayanganj
- At least seven die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her sexual abuser
- Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue
- BRAC returns fund for anti-tobacco activities from Philip Morris-backed foundation
- Bangladesh, Thailand discuss bilateral issues
- Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
Most Read
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
- HC orders city corporations to import insecticides to kill mosquitoes
- Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue
- Panic grips Bangladesh as confusion lingers over dengue situation - but why?
- Several small explosions in Bangkok
- At least eight die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
- BRAC returns fund for anti-tobacco activities from Philip Morris-backed foundation
- Germany trained and hired asylum seekers, then started deporting them
- Sacked army officer Zia, Farabi indicted in Avijit’s murder