Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2019 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 08:59 PM BdST
The number of dengue patients so far this year has crossed 21,000 as the government recorded 1,687 new cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.
Among the new cases, 996 were in Dhaka with a slight drop than the previous day while the districts outside the capital experienced a rise in the number of dengue patients.
The Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services put the number of total patients diagnosed with dengue so far this year at 21,235 on Friday.
Currently, 4,190 dengue patients were taking treatment at hospitals outside the capital. The number was 3,464 on Thursday.
In Dhaka, the number rose to 4,613 from 4,332 in a day.
The media, citing different hospitals, has reported over 50 deaths but the health directorate confirmed only 14 fatalities so far with their review process under way.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Quader calls for patience as dengue turns into a nationwide crisis
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Gazipur
- Fire burns down 70 slum houses in Narayanganj
- At least seven die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her sexual abuser
- Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue
- BRAC returns fund for anti-tobacco activities from Philip Morris-backed foundation
- Bangladesh, Thailand discuss bilateral issues
- Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
Most Read
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
- Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue
- At least eight die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
- Several small explosions in Bangkok
- BRAC returns fund for anti-tobacco activities from Philip Morris-backed foundation
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Germany trained and hired asylum seekers, then started deporting them
- HC orders city corporations to import insecticides to kill mosquitoes
- Panic grips Bangladesh as confusion lingers over dengue situation - but why?