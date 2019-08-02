Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh

Among the new cases, 996 were in Dhaka with a slight drop than the previous day while the districts outside the capital experienced a rise in the number of dengue patients.

The Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services put the number of total patients diagnosed with dengue so far this year at 21,235 on Friday.

Currently, 4,190 dengue patients were taking treatment at hospitals outside the capital. The number was 3,464 on Thursday.

In Dhaka, the number rose to 4,613 from 4,332 in a day.

The media, citing different hospitals, has reported over 50 deaths but the health directorate confirmed only 14 fatalities so far with their review process under way.