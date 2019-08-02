Home > Bangladesh

Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Aug 2019 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 08:59 PM BdST

The number of dengue patients so far this year has crossed 21,000 as the government recorded 1,687 new cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

Among the new cases, 996 were in Dhaka with a slight drop than the previous day while the districts outside the capital experienced a rise in the number of dengue patients.

The Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services put the number of total patients diagnosed with dengue so far this year at 21,235 on Friday.

Currently, 4,190 dengue patients were taking treatment at hospitals outside the capital. The number was 3,464 on Thursday.

In Dhaka, the number rose to 4,613 from 4,332 in a day.

The media, citing different hospitals, has reported over 50 deaths but the health directorate confirmed only 14 fatalities so far with their review process under way.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dengue patients top 21,000

Dengue: Quader urges all to have patience

Eid-ul-Azha date to be decided on Friday

Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ in Gazipur

Fire guts 70 shanties in Narayanganj

8 die in Thakurgaon road crash

Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert

Man killed at daughter’s wedding

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.