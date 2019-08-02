Fire burns down 70 slum houses in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2019 10:33 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 10:33 AM BdST
At least 70 houses have been gutted in a devastating fire at a slum in Narayanganj.
The fire broke out around 3am on Friday in the slum of Chandmari area along the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road, according to firefighter Abdullah Al Arefin.
On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the scene and doused the flame after about an hour of their efforts, he said.
The fire originated from a slum house and spread across the entire area, creating panic among the slum-dwellers.
There were no reports of casualties in the blaze, but at least 70 houses, including several shops and warehouses, were burnt, he added.
Traffic was stopped for one hour on the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road.
“Dumping work is underway after the flames were put out. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will be determined after the investigation,” Arefin said.
