Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Gazipur

The incident occurred in the town's Pubail area around 2:30am on Friday, said RAB-1 Assistant Director Md Kamruzzaman.

The dead man has been identified as the 40-year-old Nazrul Islam Nazu, a native of Tongi area. He was named in a dozen drug cases with the local police station, according to Kamruzzaman.

A patrol team of RAB launched a raid on information that a gang of drug peddlers had gathered in the Pubail area.

“The drug dealers opened fire when the patrol team reached the scene. The RAB team retaliated. A bullet-ridden body of Nazu was found on the scene at the end of the gunfight while the others fled,” said the RAB official.

Later, Nazu was taken to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

RAB recovered a pistol, three shotguns, a magazine, bullets and 2,500 yaba pills from the scene.

A RAB member was also injured in the incident.