Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 01:39 PM BdST
The National Moon Sighting Committee will announce the date for Eid-ul-Azha, one of the major festivals for Muslims, on Friday evening.
The committee will meet at the office of Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram on Friday evening.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah will preside over the meeting, Islamic Foundation said in a statement.
The month of Jilhajj will begin from Saturday if the moon is sighted on Friday, making Eid-day on Aug 12 in Bangladesh.
If the moon is not sighted on Friday, Jilhajj will start from Sunday and Eid will be on Aug 13.
Suadi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 11, as the moon was sighted there on Thursday. The Hajj will be performed on the day before.
The Islamic Foundation has requested people to report them calling 9559643, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 on sighting of the moon from anywhere in the country on Friday. They can also fax at 9563397 and 9555951 or inform the respective deputy commissioner or upazila executive officer.
The government has set Aug 11-13 as the official Eid holidays. The dates will be changed to Aug 12-14 in case Eid day falls on Aug 13.
