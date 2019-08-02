Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Aug 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 08:20 PM BdST

The moon for the month of Zil Hajj has been sighted in Bangladesh, which means Eid-ul-Azha will fall on Aug 12 in the country.

The month on the Islamic calendar will begin on Saturday as the moon was sighted on Friday evening, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah said.

He made the announcement after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation office in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The government has set Aug 11-13 as the official Eid holidays.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of the month of Zil Hajj.

The Muslims sacrifice animals during the festival representing shunning off the evil inside and seeking the blessing of the almighty.

Suadi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 11, as the moon was sighted there on Thursday. The Hajj will be performed on the day before.

