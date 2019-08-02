Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2019 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 01:57 AM BdST
A young man has knifed to death the father of a woman in her wedding ceremony in Dhaka.
The youth, identified as Sajib Rocky, 22, was caught by locals and handed to police after the attack on Dilu Road at Moghbazar near Hatirjheel lake.
He claimed he carried out the knife attack because he had a relationship with the woman but her family were marrying her off to another man.
The family denied the claim, accusing Sajib of sexually harassing the woman, for which he had been arrested once.
The wedding was completed later in the presence of police and locals.
“Sajib had been released on bail some days ago. He carried out the attack because he got angry when he came to know about the wedding,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman said.
Didar Alam, a neighbour of Tula Mia, said the family live in a tin-shed building in the area and arranged the wedding ceremony at a nearby building usually used as a shooting spot for film and drama.
Sajib scaled the wall of the building and launched the attack when Tula and Feroza tried to stop him from reaching their daughter, Didar said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her sexual abuser
- Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue
- BRAC returns fund for anti-tobacco activities from Philip Morris-backed foundation
- Bangladesh, Thailand discuss bilateral issues
- Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
- Three Dhaka hospitals getting ready for dengue patients, says minister
- HC orders city corporations to import insecticides to kill mosquitoes
- Sacked army officer Zia, Farabi indicted in Avijit’s murder
- Ministry recasts panel to probe schoolboy’s death for ferry delay
- Who will import insecticides for mosquitoes? Arguments play out in court
Most Read
- Hamza bin Laden, son and heir to al Qaeda founder Osama, is dead
- Four more dengue deaths take toll to nine in Singapore
- Angry MPs question health minister’s foreign trip amid dengue outbreak
- US puts sanctions on Iranian foreign minister Zarif, who says they won't affect him
- At least 32 killed in Yemen military parade attack
- Bangladesh government updates dengue death toll to 14
- Who will import insecticides for mosquitoes? Arguments play out in court
- Mobil Bangladesh unveils four new products at Partners’ Meet 2019
- Chinese billionaire indicted in US for alleged $1.8 billion aluminium tariff evasion
- In Greece's Aegean Sea, divers find "gulf of plastic corals"