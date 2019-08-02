Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'

The youth, identified as Sajib Rocky, 22, was caught by locals and handed to police after the attack on Dilu Road at Moghbazar near Hatirjheel lake.

He claimed he carried out the knife attack because he had a relationship with the woman but her family were marrying her off to another man.

The family denied the claim, accusing Sajib of sexually harassing the woman, for which he had been arrested once.

The wedding was completed later in the presence of police and locals.

The deceased was identified as Tula Mia, 45. His wife Feroza Khatun was injured in the attack.

“Sajib had been released on bail some days ago. He carried out the attack because he got angry when he came to know about the wedding,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman said.

Didar Alam, a neighbour of Tula Mia, said the family live in a tin-shed building in the area and arranged the wedding ceremony at a nearby building usually used as a shooting spot for film and drama.

Sajib scaled the wall of the building and launched the attack when Tula and Feroza tried to stop him from reaching their daughter, Didar said.