Home > Bangladesh

At least seven die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon

  Thakurgaon Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Aug 2019 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 10:23 AM BdST

At least seven people have died after two buses collided in Thakurgaon.

The accident took place on the Thakurgaon-Dhaka Highway in Jagannathpur Union around 8:30am on Friday, said Ashikur Rahman, chief of the Sadar Police Station.

The accident has left at least 21 people injured.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert

Man killed at daughter’s wedding

City corporations to import insecticides

BRAC returns Philip Morris-backed fund

DIG Partha suspended

LGRD secretary faces court over dengue

Six indicted in Avijit’s murder  

Chattogram man held for child-lifting rumour

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.