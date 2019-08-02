At least seven die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2019 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2019 10:23 AM BdST
At least seven people have died after two buses collided in Thakurgaon.
The accident took place on the Thakurgaon-Dhaka Highway in Jagannathpur Union around 8:30am on Friday, said Ashikur Rahman, chief of the Sadar Police Station.
The accident has left at least 21 people injured.
More to follow
