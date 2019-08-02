At least seven die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon

At least seven people have died after two buses collided in Thakurgaon.

The accident took place on the Thakurgaon-Dhaka Highway in Jagannathpur Union around 8:30am on Friday, said Ashikur Rahman, chief of the Sadar Police Station. The accident has left at least 21 people injured. More to follow