Who will import insecticides for mosquitoes? Arguments play out in court

As the arguments are raging, the High Court summoned LGRD Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed to explain the imports of effective insecticides to kill mosquitoes.

Hours later, Ahmed appeared in court on Thursday, but he failed to put forward a convincing explanation to Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Shohrowardi.

Now Ahmed will have to provide an explanation on behalf of the government by 4pm.

The judges ordered Ahmed to appear in court following a hearing.

The number of dengue cases has been rising in Dhaka since June and it spread to almost all districts by the end of July.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, at least 17,183 patients were diagnosed with dengue and 14 of them died. The media reported that the death toll crossed 50.

The disease will spread further if the Aedes mosquito-breeding grounds are not destroyed, said the DGHS.

The city corporations are held responsible for the spread of dengue, due to their failure to implement a proper drive to kill mosquitoes. The insecticide used by the city corporations is not effective, according to a research by ICDDR,B.

On Jul 25, the High Court made a query on the time needed to import effective insecticides. The state and the city corporations failed to provide specific answers to that.

The court ordered the authority on Tuesday to inform it the expected deadline to bring the effective insecticide killing mosquitoes by Thursday. Both city corporations and the state were asked to submit an affidavit to the court on the issue.

The city corporations informed the court that the state is responsible for insecticide imports and they are supposed to spray it.

Many people believe the insecticide being used currently is ineffective in killing mosquitoes, said Ahmed. On Jul 28, the foreign ministry, LGED, city corporations and the PMO officials held a meeting, he said.



“It was decided in the meeting that the city corporations will import the insecticide and we'll provide all assistance, including the fund,” he said.



The DSCC disagreed and appealed for an order on the issue, said the senior judge.



The sample of insecticide is on the way, said the DNCC chief executive officer.



“Both parties are trying to impose the responsibility of importing the insecticide on the other. Why don’t you import it directly? This is a crisis. You must let us know if the government will be able to import it," said the judge.



The government, the foreign ministry and city corporations will complete the task soon together, the secretary said.



The prevalence of dengue may escalate in August and September, the court said. It asked the state to confirm if importing insecticides through G2G deals is possible, and the court will issue an order on it.