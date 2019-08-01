Voter registration for British-Bangladeshis begins in December
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2019 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 12:52 AM BdST
A pilot programme to enrol British-Bangladeshis in the electoral roll will begin in December in London, the High Commission has said.
Over 600,000 Bangladeshis live in the UK which is one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh High Commission in London will provide assistance to the Election Commission for the registration of voters.
The Bangladesh High Commission organised the meeting at its premises with High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem in the chair.
Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam elaborated on the registration procedure and distribution of national identity cards to the expatriate Bangladeshis.
He said a technical team will visit UK in December.
