Voter registration for British-Bangladeshis begins in December

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 12:52 AM BdST

A pilot programme to enrol British-Bangladeshis in the electoral roll will begin in December in London, the High Commission has said.

Over 600,000 Bangladeshis live in the UK which is one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh High Commission in London will provide assistance to the Election Commission for the registration of voters.

The High Commission said a delegation of the Election Commission recently visited London and interacted with the leaders of the British- Bangladeshi community.

The Bangladesh High Commission organised the meeting at its premises with High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem in the chair.

Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam elaborated on the registration procedure and distribution of national identity cards to the expatriate Bangladeshis.

He sought cooperation for providing an updated list of Bangladeshi-British citizens. Its online address is www.nid.gov.bd.

He said a technical team will visit UK in December.

