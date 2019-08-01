Three men sentenced to death for murder of schoolboy in Chattogram
Chattogram Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 02:51 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has sentenced three men to death and another to life in prison for the murder of a schoolboy in 2015.
Judge Munshi Abdul Majid passed the verdict on Thursday.
Farhan Sakib, 15, a tenth grader of the JB High School at Jorarganj in Mirsarai Upazila, went missing on June 6, 2015, according to the case.
On the following day, his family filed a general diary with a police station.
The chargesheet against five suspects was submitted to the court on Nov 16, 2015 after the investigation.
“Of the convicted, Kazi Sarwar Uddin and Hussein Mubarak Rubel are our neighbours. They abducted my brother and killed. We’ve a land dispute with them for long,” Md Shahihdul Islam Rubel, the elder brother of the victim, told bdnews24.com.
The trial of another suspect, 14, who is underage, is underway in a children tribunal.
