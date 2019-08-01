Home > Bangladesh

Three men sentenced to death for murder of schoolboy in Chattogram

  Chattogram Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 02:51 PM BdST

A Chattogram court has sentenced three men to death and another to life in prison for the murder of a schoolboy in 2015.

Judge Munshi Abdul Majid passed the verdict on Thursday.

The convicts sentenced to death are Kazi Sarwar Uddin, Meer Hossain and Shahidul Islam. Of them, Sarwar remained absconding. Hussein Mubarak Rubel was jailed for life.

Farhan Sakib, 15, a tenth grader of the JB High School at Jorarganj in Mirsarai Upazila, went missing on June 6, 2015, according to the case.

On the following day, his family filed a general diary with a police station.

The chargesheet against five suspects was submitted to the court on Nov 16, 2015 after the investigation.

“Of the convicted, Kazi Sarwar Uddin and Hussein Mubarak Rubel are our neighbours. They abducted my brother and killed. We’ve a land dispute with them for long,” Md Shahihdul Islam Rubel, the elder brother of the victim, told bdnews24.com. 

The trial of another suspect, 14, who is underage, is underway in a children tribunal.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt warns over ‘Harpic’ rumour

MPs question health minister’s foreign tour

5 get death for murder of Kushtia farmer

Six die while cleaning septic tank

3 die after cattle truck overturns in Cumilla

Girl on the ledge

Children suffering from dengue at the Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Authorities' eyes wide shut: HC

Japan presses for quick Rohingya return

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.