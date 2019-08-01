Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2019 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 10:38 PM BdST
The government has suspended Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Partha Gopal Banik who is in jail pending trial on charges of corruption, bribery, and other irregularities.
The Security Services Division under the home ministry announced the action in a circular on Thursday after the Anti-Corruption Commission informed the government of the progress of a case against the official posted at the Sylhet Central Jail.
A Dhaka court on Monday sent Partha to jail following the seizure of Tk 8 million in cash from his home in the capital the previous day.
He told the court he had withdrawn Tk 3 million from a fixed deposit account, which is raised from his monthly salary with a basic pay of Tk 30,000, while the rest of the money belonged to his wife and her mother.
ACC Director Mohammad Yusuf said after the raid on his home that there was no known source of the money and the commission believed it was obtained illegally.
Partha used the money he received as bribery to buy properties showing his family members as the owners, Yusuf said.
The charges against Partha include obtaining money through bribery, corruption and irregularities, and hiding wealth information.
An investigation after the arrest of the then Chattogram Central Jail jailor Sohel Rana Biswas with about Tk 45 million in cash, cheques and FDR led the ACC to Partha.
On Sunday, after initial quizzing, the ACC raided his home and found the Tk 8 million cash.
