Ministry recasts panel to probe schoolboy’s death for ferry delay

The new three-member panel headed by Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik has been asked to submit the probe report to the ministry in seven days, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Joint Secretary Shahnowas Dilruba Khan and Deputy Secretary S M Shah Habibur Rahman Hakim are the two other members of the committee.

On July 29, the ministry formed a two-member panel headed by Dilruba Khan after the incident.

Titas Ghosh, an 11-year-old student of grade six in Narail, was being shifted to Dhaka from a Khulna hospital for better medical treatment after he was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on July 25.

His family alleged that the ferry was anchored at the jetty for three hours waiting for Joint Secretary Abdus Sabur Mondal working at the a2i or the Access to Information programme under the Prime Minister’s Office, leading to Titas’ death.