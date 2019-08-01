Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue

He briefed he media after a meeting also attended by Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon with authorities and doctors of hospitals at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

Atiqul said he had already talked to the Indian expert, Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, in charge of the West Bengal city corporation’s health affairs, on the phone and sent an invitation.

“He promised to come on Sunday after I sought all-out help,” Atiqul said.

“I will tell you (media) how we will tackle the situation. I would also like to tell you that I don’t lack honesty, but experience,” he added.

Kolkata had suffered many bouts of the mosquito-borne viral disease once, but year-long monitoring and cleaning operations have yielded results recently.

Recently, BBC Bangla published a report on Kolkata’s success in controlling mosquitos, quoting Ghosh.

Atiqul said he contacted Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das and Ghosh after noticing the report to know about ways to tackle mosquitoes.

The mayor also emphasised strengthening mosquito-eradication activities of the city corporation throughout the year after overcoming the ongoing situation.