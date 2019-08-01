Home > Bangladesh

Chattogram man arrested for child-lifting rumour on social media 

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019

Police have detained a man who allegedly tried to create panic in Chattogram’s Fatikchhari Upazila by spreading a video of child-lifting rumours on social media.

The 34-year old man, Alamgir of Charaliahat area under Lelang Union, posted a video under the name of ‘Nabajagaran Shilpi Gosthi’ to spread rumours on social media, according to the police.

Alamgir was detained from the residence of Badiul Alam at the Nazirhat Municipality’s Hospital Road in the Upazila with several video-making materials on Wednesday, said Additional Superintendent of Police Mohiuddin Mahmud Sohel. 

 “The man used the local dialect in urging the parents in the video not to let their children go to school. He cited rumours on Facebook that ‘human heads and blood are required to build the Padma Bridge’,” he added. 

