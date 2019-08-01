Ambulance gets priority over VIP, judge reminds over boy’s death after ferry delay

The court on Wednesday was hearing a writ petition over the death of a schoolboy in an ambulance midriver after a ferry was delayed at a jetty in Madaripur for three hours for a joint secretary.

It ordered the government to open an investigation headed by an official not below the rank of additional secretary.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader also asked why the family of the boy would not be given Tk 30 million in compensation.

Titas Ghosh, an 11-year-old student of grade six in Narail, was being shifted to Dhaka from a Khulna hospital for better medical treatment after he was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on July 25.



His family alleged that the ferry was anchored at the jetty for three hours waiting for Joint Secretary Abdus Sabur Mondal working at the a2i or the Access to Information programme under the Prime Minister’s Office, leading to Titas’ death midriver.



Legal Support and People's Rights Chairman and Supreme Court lawyer Md Zahir Uddin Limon filed the writ petition with news reports on the incident.



When the court asked him for the warrant of precedence, he presented the script of a discussion between former cabinet secretary Saadat Hossain and National Human Rights Commission Chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque.





Only the president and the prime minister are VVIPs, according to the script.The order of priority for transportation through vessels is – cars carrying dead body, ambulances and VIPs, the shipping law states, adding that a vessel cannot be waited in anyways.“We are aware of the incident. No government official of any level is VIP. They are public servants,” Justice Kamrul Kader remarked.Ambulances get priority all over the world; fire service cars get priority for extinguishing fire and police cars for security, the judge said.“But exactly the opposite has happened here. VIPs are defined by the law. Any step can be taken for the security of the president and the prime minister, but this is not applicable for any other person,” Justice Kader said.“Ambulances are allowed to pass on the basis of priority even if there is a VIP because the issue of life and death is relevant here,” the judge added.