Three killed after cattle truck overturns in Cumilla

The incident occurred at Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Chiwra area of ​​the Upazila on Wednesday morning, said Chauddagram Police Station OC Mahfuz Ahmed.

The bodies have been identified as Khokon Mia, 40, Anwar Hossain, 42, and Samaul Islam, 45.

The cattle-laden truck from Jhenaidah was heading towards Chattogram, said OC Mahfuz. The truck overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Chauddagram’s Chiwra area, he added.

Three cattle traders died on the spot. In addition, six cows were also killed in the accident.

On receiving the news, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and sent the recovered bodies to Upazila Health Complex.