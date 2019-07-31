Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building

As worries mounted over the safety of the girl, who was holding grills of the balcony over her head for support, she was seen entering the balcony through a window-like entrance on the grills.

Police later came and found out that she was one of the two under-aged house helps working at the flat on the building styled Gausia Dynasty on Circuit House Road behind Karnaphuli Garden City.

Ramna Police Station Inspector Johirul Islam said they brought in both the girls and their employer, a woman who claimed to be a human rights activist.

The trio said the two girls had altercated over a chore and then the 14-year-old sneaked through the window, which are usually seen on lower floors of buildings in Dhaka and used to rope in things bought by housewives from vendors.

“No-one is complaining against anyone,” Johirul said.

The girl would be kept at a victim support centre and then sent back to her family, the inspector said.