Japan does not want prolongation of Rohingya crisis: Spokesperson

Jun Saito said his minister Taro Kono clearly mentioned that position during the bilateral talks with his counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“Yes we don’t want prolongation of the situation. We do hope that the repatriation will be expedited. And Mr Kono wants to play certain role in expediting the situation,” Saito, deputy press secretary at the Japanese foreign ministry, told a group of journalists after the meeting.

This is the Japan foreign minister’s third visit to Bangladesh and second with particular focus on Rohingya after the massive exodus in Aug 2017.

Foreign Minister Momen said Japan proposed to hold talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar in Tokyo and that Kono will also convey Dhaka’s concerns to Myanmar during his visit on Wednesday.

