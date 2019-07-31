Home > Bangladesh

HC orders probe into schoolboy’s death after ferry delay

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jul 2019 06:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 06:48 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered a probe into the death of a schoolboy in an ambulance in midriver after a ferry was delayed at a jetty in Madaripur for three hours for a joint secretary.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order along with a rule on Wednesday after hearing a petition filed by Legal Support and People's Rights Chairman and Supreme Court lawyer Md Zahir Uddin Limon.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

5 get death for murder of Kushtia farmer

Six die while cleaning septic tank

3 die after cattle truck overturns in Cumilla

Girl on the ledge

Children suffering from dengue at the Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Authorities' eyes wide shut: HC

Japan presses for quick Rohingya return

Japan ready to mediate Rohingya issue: Momen

Asif Saleh new BRAC ED

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.