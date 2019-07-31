HC orders probe into schoolboy’s death after ferry delay
The High Court has ordered a probe into the death of a schoolboy in an ambulance in midriver after a ferry was delayed at a jetty in Madaripur for three hours for a joint secretary.
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the order along with a rule on Wednesday after hearing a petition filed by Legal Support and People's Rights Chairman and Supreme Court lawyer Md Zahir Uddin Limon.
More to follow
