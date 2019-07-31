Government warns over 'bleach and Harpic' rumour amid dengue outbreak

The government sounded the warning in a statement on Wednesday.

"A misleading campaign on social media and some online news portals have drawn the government's attention," the government said.

It is not possible to eliminate the dengue carrier, Aedes mosquitoes by using them. Using large quantities of extremely dangerous chemicals in the drainage and sewer systems will create new public health problems, it cautioned.

The statement has also urged people for not to be confused over the issue.

In a text message on mobile phones, the government had previously said, "it is baseless, absolutely a rumour. Do not believe this. It will harm more than preventing dengue."

A fresh wave of rumours hit social media users in Bangladesh over a few days ago amid an outbreak of dengue almost all over Bangladesh.

In a post, many are asking people to pour bleach and Harpic cleaner in toilets after the Jumma prayers on Friday.

They claimed the mixture will be able to damage at least 70 percent of Aedes mosquitoes living in drainage and sewage of Dhaka.

The rumour spread on social media has triggered a debate and media outlets have also published several reports on the issue.

Dengue is spread by several species of mosquitoes of the Aedes type, principally aegypti. The outbreak of this mosquito-borne tropical disease may develop into severe dengue from June to October.

Aedes generally breeds in clean, stagnant water only.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier urged the people to keep houses and surrounding areas clean to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.