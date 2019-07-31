Five workers die from toxic gas from septic tank in Joypurhat
Joypurhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 01:06 PM BdST
At least five workers have been killed while cleaning a septic tank in Joypurhat’s Akkelpur Upazila.
The accident took place at a house in Jaffarpur village around 10:15am on Wednesday, according to Kiron Kumar Roy, chief of Akkelpur Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Pritam Chandra, Bhutrro Chandra, Shahin Hossain, Sajal and Mukul.
“Six workers went down into an old septic tank of Nikhil Kumar’s house to clean the waste. They fainted after inhaling toxic gas,” said the OC.
On receiving the news, the firefighters rushed to the scene and pulled out three bodies from the tank, he said.
Three workers were rushed to a nearby hospital where two of them later died.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed after cattle truck overturns in Cumilla
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- Can’t wake them up if they sleep while awake: High Court on efforts to tackle dengue
- Japan Foreign Minister Kono wants Rohingya repatriation expedited: Spokesperson
- Japan ready to 'mediate' Rohingya talks, will convey Bangladesh concerns to Myanmar: Momen
- Bangladesh PM advisor sounds alarm, urges nations to sink egos to end Rohingya crisis
- BRAC appoints Asif Saleh executive director
- Government scraps leave of health officials to combat dengue
- PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk
- Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
Most Read
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- BRAC appoints Asif Saleh executive director
- Police seek answers over girl on ninth floor ledge of Dhaka building
- Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
- Dengue spreads almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000
- PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk
- Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal
- PM Hasina urges all to fight dengue, clean surroundings
- Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
- World Bank sanctions TigerIT over Bangladesh’s national smartcard project