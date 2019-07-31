Five men sentenced to death for murder of Kushtia farmer
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2019 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 03:48 PM BdST
A Kushtia court has sentenced five men to death and six others to life in prison for the murder of farmer Nurul Islam in 2014.
Judge Munshi Md Mashiur Rahman passed the verdict on Wednesday.
More to follow
