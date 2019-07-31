Can’t wake them up if they sleep while awake: High Court on efforts to tackle dengue

A judge has held the authorities responsible for negligence saying they are pretending to be sleeping while awake.

Last week, lawyers for the Dhaka North and South city corporations had sought four to five days to report when they would be able to specify the time to purchase effective insecticides as mosquitos are found to have become resistant to the old repellents.

They had asked for the time hoping that a combined drive would help control the situation, but the number of patients diagnosed with the mosquito-borne viral disease has continued to rise, breaking records.

Toufiq inam Tipu, the lawyer for Dhaka North City Corporation, told the court on Tuesday that they were working to control mosquitos.

“The campaign gathered pace after you (court) issued the rule. It’s working, but some more days will be needed,” he said.

“I don’t think so,” Justice Tariq ul Hakim said in response to the DNCC lawyer’s claim. “No-one came to spray insecticides in the area of my residence.”

The city authorities were not taking the issue seriously and must be held accountable for this, the judge said, pointing out that they were alerted about the possibilities of an outbreak of dengue or other mosquito-borne diseases in February.

“Even the wife of a deputy health secretary has died from dengue. What the health ministry is doing when the wife of its own official has died?” Justice Hakim asked.

“We can’t wake them up if they sleep while awake,” he added.

Justice Md Shohrowardi pointed out that the government itself was speaking about bringing effective mosquito repellents when the lawyer claimed different tests found effective the insecticides currently used by the authorities.

Asked when they will bring new mosquito repellents, lawyer Tipu said it would take about two more weeks to import insecticides from China once the registration process ends.

Later, the court gave the authorities until Thursday afternoon to srate a specific timeframe to bring effective insecticides.

A record number of 1,335 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to Tuesday afternoon, taking the total number to 15,369 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

At least 31 people, including Deputy Health Secretary Nurul Amin’s wife Farzana Hossain, have died from dengue so far this year, according to a bdnews24.com count. The official toll still stands at eight.

During a drive to find out mosquito larvaes on Tuesday, Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon said the complexities over importing new insecticides have been removed following “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s intervention”.

Khokon, who had rejected a study that found the insecticides ineffective to kill adult mosquitoes, now appears to have distanced himself from the rejection.

“Some parts are ineffective,” he admitted on Tuesday, saying that the new insecticdes will be brought as soon as possible.

Even these will be flown in by plane if necessary, he added.