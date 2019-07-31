Angry MPs question health minister’s foreign trip amid dengue outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2019 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 11:59 PM BdST
A parliamentary standing committee has questioned Health Minister Zahid Malque embarking on a foreign tour as Bangladesh grapples with its worst-ever dengue outbreak.
The ministry did not respond to the questions posed by angry MPs at a meeting of the committee on government assurances on Wednesday.
“The ministry remained silent when two MPs asked how the job (to tackle dengue outbreak) will be done if the minister himself remains out of the country now,” the committee’s member Fakhrul Imam told the media, without naming anyone.
Committee Chairman Md Ali Ashraf and member Moin Uddin Khan Badal expressed ire over the health minister’s foreign trip, according to an MP who attended the meeting.
“They asked why the minister would have to go abroad now,” said the MP, who declined to be named.
Md Dabirul Islam, Md Mujibul Haque, Abdul Mannan, and State Minister for Women and Children’s Affairs Fazilatun Nessa also attended the meeting which discussed assurances of the health and family welfare ministry.
The absence of Health Minister Maleque in the efforts to tackle the dengue situation after a brief appearance with controversial remarks raised questions.
Later, he drew angry reactions on social media when it was revealed that he was abroad.
Confusions mounted as the health ministry officials did not say anything specific about his tour.
Maidul Islam Prodhan, a spokesman for the ministry, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday that Maleque would return later in the night and inaugurate a dengue ward at the Mitford Hospital on Thursday morning.
Another official, requesting anonymity, said the minister travelled to Malaysia for treatment of his wife on Saturday but now he was flying back considering the situation.
Zahid Maleque, son of former mayor and minister MA Maleque, was promoted as health minister when the Awami League won the elections in December last year, having been the state minister for five years.
