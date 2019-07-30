Home > Bangladesh

RMG worker dies from dengue at Dhaka hospital amid outbreak

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2019 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 12:13 AM BdST

The death toll in the ongoing dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has risen along with the number of patients as the mosquito-borne viral disease has spread almost all over the country.

Rita Aktar, 28, a garment factory worker, is the latest casualty of the fatal disease.
 
She died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday morning, with the death toll in dengue at the hospital rising to seven.
 
Rita, hailing from Mymensingh, was admitted to the hospital on July 26, DMCH Police Camp Inspector Md Bachchu Mia told bdnews24.com.
 
Her brother-in-law Md Sohel told the media that Rita worked at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur’s Tongi.
 
A total of 125 patients diagnosed with dengue were admitted to the government hospital in the 24 hours to Monday morning, raising the number of patients with dengue at the hospital to 593, according to its Assistant Director Nasir Uddin.
 
The unofficial count of deaths from dengue has crossed 25, though the government puts the number at eight.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Humnath Bhandari new IRRI representative 

Ban on Milk Vita goes

Dengue spreads to 50 districts

Titas Ghosh

Probe opens into student’s death for ferry delay

Tax on earnings from savings tools halved

Arrest warrant issued for Jatiya Party leader Loton in rape case

Bangladesh hands fresh list of Rohingyas to Myanmar

ACC grills 3 Biman officials 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.