RMG worker dies from dengue at Dhaka hospital amid outbreak

Rita Aktar, 28, a garment factory worker, is the latest casualty of the fatal disease.



She died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday morning, with the death toll in dengue at the hospital rising to seven.



Rita, hailing from Mymensingh, was admitted to the hospital on July 26, DMCH Police Camp Inspector Md Bachchu Mia told bdnews24.com.



Her brother-in-law Md Sohel told the media that Rita worked at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur’s Tongi.



A total of 125 patients diagnosed with dengue were admitted to the government hospital in the 24 hours to Monday morning, raising the number of patients with dengue at the hospital to 593, according to its Assistant Director Nasir Uddin.



The unofficial count of deaths from dengue has crossed 25, though the government puts the number at eight.