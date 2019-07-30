PM Hasina urges all to fight dengue, clean surroundings

Hasina joined an emergency teleconference of the Awami League from London and made the appeal.

"I urge everyone to keep their houses and surrounding areas clean. That will save us from the disease," said the prime minister.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, has spread throughout the country from the beginning of the monsoon this year. It spread beyond Dhaka towards the end of July, making both the government and common people worry over it.

Almost 14,000 patients suffering from dengue have been admitted to hospitals since January, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. About 30 people died in the same period.

Patients have been diagnosed with dengue in 50 districts in growing signs that the disease is spreading fast.

In other districts, many of the patients suffering from dengue may have contracted the disease in Dhaka before they travelled there. It does not confirm that there is no local spread of dengue in other parts of the country as those are infested with Aedes mosquito too.

More to follow