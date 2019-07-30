PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 05:46 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has played down fears over the presence of antibiotics in pasteurised milk, indicating it may be “trickery” by importers to harm local producers.
The prime minister, now in London on an official visit, made the comment while addressing a meeting of Awami League leaders and activists through a teleconference from London on Tuesday.
“I’ve noticed that, after milk tests, somebody said the milk was not consumable. A writ petition followed soon afterwards. That’s why the sales of pasteurised milk were banned for five weeks.”
While the government is encouraging villagers to become self-reliant through milk farming and emphasising food exports after meeting local demand, misinformation is weighing on poverty alleviation, said Hasina.
"We should look into whether it was trickery by milk importers, or they are encouraging it in some way.”
The prime minister warned that legal action would be taken if the export activities were hampered due to the spread of rumours about the traces of antibiotics in milk.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Petition to High Court seeks Tk 30m in compensation for schoolboy’s death for ferry delay
- Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal
- Bangladeshi teen charged with killing four family members in Canada
- DIG Partha lands in jail, claims most of seized Tk 8m belongs to wife, her mother
- Japan Foreign Minister Kono arrives in Bangladesh to talk Rohingya issue
- RMG worker dies from dengue at Dhaka hospital amid outbreak
- New Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh in August
- Humnath Bhandari new IRRI representative in Bangladesh
- Dengue cases continue to rise, spread to 50 districts in Bangladesh
- Arrest warrant issued for Jatiya Party leader Loton in rape case
Most Read
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- Student dies in ambulance as ‘VIP’ delays ferry in Madaripur
- SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain
- Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq, or so she thought
- Bangladeshi teen charged with killing four family members in Canada
- New wave of rumours hit Bangladesh: 'Pour bleach, toilet cleaner to stop dengue'
- Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka
- DIG Partha lands in jail, claims most of seized Tk 8m belongs to wife, her mother
- UK PM Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street
- Two-member panel formed to probe student’s death for ferry delay