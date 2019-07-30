Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina plays down fears over traces of antibiotics in milk

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 05:46 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has played down fears over the presence of antibiotics in pasteurised milk, indicating it may be “trickery” by importers to harm local producers.

The prime minister, now in London on an official visit, made the comment while addressing a meeting of Awami League leaders and activists through a teleconference from London on Tuesday.

“I’ve noticed that, after milk tests, somebody said the milk was not consumable. A writ petition followed soon afterwards. That’s why the sales of pasteurised milk were banned for five weeks.”

While the government is encouraging villagers to become self-reliant through milk farming and emphasising food exports after meeting local demand, misinformation is weighing on poverty alleviation, said Hasina.

"We should look into whether it was trickery by milk importers, or they are encouraging it in some way.”

The prime minister warned that legal action would be taken if the export activities were hampered due to the spread of rumours about the traces of antibiotics in milk.

