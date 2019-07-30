Minny, wife of slain Barguna man, loses second bail appeal
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 05:12 PM BdST
A Barguna court has rejected a petition seeking bail for Aysha Siddika Minny in the case over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.
Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Barguna District and Sessions Judge’s Court passed the order after hearing the petition on Tuesday.
Earlier on Jul 21, she had been denied bail in the Barguna Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court.
Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from college.
A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.
Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people, where Minny was named as the key witness.
The key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.
The case took a different turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny in a press conference.
After her father-in-law expressed his suspicion over her alleged involvement in the murder, she said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.
She had been arrested over her alleged involvement in the plot to murder Refat before giving a confessional statement in the court on Jul 16.
WARNING:
