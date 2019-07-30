Home > Bangladesh

Minny, wife of slain Barguna man, loses second bail appeal

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 05:12 PM BdST

A Barguna court has rejected a petition seeking bail for Aysha Siddika Minny in the case over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Barguna District and Sessions Judge’s Court passed the order after hearing the petition on Tuesday.

Earlier on Jul 21, she had been denied bail in the Barguna Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court.

Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from college.

A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.

Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people, where Minny was named as the key witness.

The key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.

The case took a different turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny in a press conference.

After her father-in-law expressed his suspicion over her alleged involvement in the murder, she said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.

She had been arrested over her alleged involvement in the plot to murder Refat before giving a confessional statement in the court on Jul 16.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Death in ferry: Petition seeks Tk 30m in compensation

Bangladeshi teen charged with killing 4 family members in Canada

A special ward for dengue patients has been opened in several private and public hospitals in Dhaka. But many patients at state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital are taking treatment lying on the floor due to a lack of bed. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Four more die from dengue

DIG Prisons Partha in jail

Japan FM arrives for Rohingya talks

RMG worker dies from dengue

Humnath Bhandari new IRRI representative 

File Photo: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia or CICA in Tajikistan in June, 2019.

Jaishankar due in Dhaka

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.