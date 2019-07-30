Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 05:26 PM BdST
Pran Dairy and Akij Food and Beverage have secured a court order to resume pasteurised milk sales in a major breakthrough.
However, the permission for sales is temporary as the High Court restrictions have been halted by the chamber judge of the Supreme Court for five weeks.
On July 28, the HC banned sales of pasteurised milk after the discovery of substances that are harmful for human consumption in the products of 14 companies.
The Supreme Court issued the new order on Tuesday, clearing the way for Pran and Akij Food’s Farm Fresh for production, distribution and sale.
More to follow
