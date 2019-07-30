Japan ready to 'mediate' Rohingya talks, will convey Bangladesh concerns to Myanmar: Momen

After a bilateral meeting in Dhaka on Tuesday, Momen told reporters that Japan is also willing to mediate talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar in Tokyo.

Kono arrived in Dhaka on Monday night on an official visit to hold bilateral meeting and meet Rohingya people sheltered in Cox’s Bazar. He visited the Rohingya camps on Tuesday and talked with those people who were forced to flee Rakhine State and take shelter in Cox’s Bazar.

This is his third visit to Bangladesh and second with particular focus on Rohingya.

Before the bilateral meeting, he visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He, however, did not face media.

Momen said Japan is a good friend of Bangladesh and also a strong development partner.

"We have told them if the Rohingya issue is not resolved, their investments on both sides of the border will be hampered due to potential pockets of radicalisation."

"In their own interests, in Myanmar’s interests, this issue should be resolved, "he said.

"I have requested him to convey the message to Myanmar to take them (Rohingya) back as soon as possible," he said. "Japan proposed to us if necessary they are ready to hold talks in Tokyo between Bangladesh and Myanmar".

"We told them we'll think it over."

The Japanese minister will leave Bangladesh for Myanmar on Wednesday.