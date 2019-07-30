Japan Foreign Minister Kono arrives in Bangladesh to talk Rohingya issue

Secretary Bilateral (Asia & Pacific) to foreign ministry Mahbub Uz Zaman received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday night.

A 13-member delegation is accompanying the minister.

The Japanese foreign minister will visit Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday morning to talk with Rohingya communities there to get an overview of the situation.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen at 7pm in Dhaka.

The meeting will be followed by a joint press briefing of the two foreign ministers at the State Guest House Meghna, the foreign ministry said.

Kono will also visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on.

He will leave Bangladesh for Myanmar on Wednesday, a foreign ministry official told bdnews24.com.