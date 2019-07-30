Government scraps leave of health officials to combat dengue
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2019 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 06:13 PM BdST
The government has cancelled leave of all employees in the Health Directorate amid growing concerns over the outbreak of dengue and floods worsening across Bangladesh.
The decision was taken at a review meeting on dengue prevention, flood situation and how to tackle rumours, at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
“We are strongly encouraging all officials to celebrate Eid holidays in Dhaka and discouraging them not to take leave,” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, acting secretary (coordination and reforms) of the Cabinet Division, told reporters after the meeting.
The death of a Dhaka University student from dengue amid an outbreak has spread panic across the campus. Students of Sir Nawab Salimullah Muslim Hall are staying inside mosquito nets even during daytime. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
In the wake of the outbreak of dengue across the country, the meeting also called upon officials and employees to keep their houses, offices and adjoining area clean to prevent the mosquito menace.
“The biggest issue at the moment is the dengue outbreak," said Rahman.
