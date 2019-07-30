Home > Bangladesh

Government scraps leave of health officials to combat dengue

Published: 30 Jul 2019 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 06:13 PM BdST

The government has cancelled leave of all employees in the Health Directorate amid growing concerns over the outbreak of dengue and floods worsening across Bangladesh.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on dengue prevention, flood situation and how to tackle rumours, at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

“We are strongly encouraging all officials to celebrate Eid holidays in Dhaka and discouraging them not to take leave,” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, acting secretary (coordination and reforms) of the Cabinet Division, told reporters after the meeting.

The death of a Dhaka University student from dengue amid an outbreak has spread panic across the campus. Students of Sir Nawab Salimullah Muslim Hall are staying inside mosquito nets even during daytime. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“The holiday has been canceled for the officials in the Health Directorate.”

In the wake of the outbreak of dengue across the country, the meeting also called upon officials and employees to keep their houses, offices and adjoining area clean to prevent the mosquito menace.

“The biggest issue at the moment is the dengue outbreak," said Rahman.

A special ward for dengue patients has been opened in several private and public hospitals in Dhaka. But many patients at state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital are taking treatment lying on the floor due to a lack of bed. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

File Photo: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia or CICA in Tajikistan in June, 2019.

