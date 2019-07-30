Home > Bangladesh

Gas stations to remain open for 24 hours from Aug 1

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jul 2019 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 04:11 PM BdST

Gas stations will remain open for 24 hours to facilitate people’s homebound journey to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha, effective from Aug 1.

The decision will remain effective until further notice for the interest of people, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Usually, gas stations remain closed from 5pm to 9pm every day as part of energy rationing.

The Eid-ul-Azha is expected to fall on Aug 12.

On July 22, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the gas stations will remain open for 24 hours for 10 days during the Eid festival.

“The movement of heavy vehicles will remain suspended for three days before and after the Eid. But vehicles carrying perishable goods, garments and medicines will operate as usual.”

